With newfound hype, globe-trotting live acts, and unlimited potential, the 1080p brand uniquely inspires producers while consuming the attention spans of aesthete trend-seekers in electronic music. The label particularly excels at breaking female artists to a wider audience. D. Tiffany was the first of many esteemed women to make a mark through the label, which now houses Via App, Beta Librae, and Umfang of the all-female DJ collectives Technofeminism and Discwoman. Emma Olson of Umfang says she only heard of the label by word of mouth and "didn't know that Richard knew me" until he reached out through Facebook to release her debut album.