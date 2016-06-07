While many Portlanders live every week like it's Portland Beer Week, this is the official one. There'll be beer mustard, beer sausage, beer mustard and beer sausage on beer pizza, beer donuts, beer ice cream, and beer. There'll be festivals for rye beers, sour beers and weird beers as well. And speaking of official, there is of course a beer created just for Portland Beer Week. Double Mountain Brewery and Portland Brewing Co. collaborated to create the Subcontinental IPA, which honors the best beer city on the planet and has a label designed by famed local comics creator (Powers) Michael Avon Oeming. You can drink it at the kickoff party, among other times throughout the week.