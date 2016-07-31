Norm Frink isn't voting for Donald Trump. Not even after a week at the Republican National Convention.
Frink, former Multnomah County chief deputy district attorney, attended the GOP convention in Cleveland this month as an alternate delegate—and a walking opposition billboard. As WW reported on Wednesday, Frink wore a series of "Never Trump" T-shirts on the convention floor.
"The majority of Trump people, there was no response," Frink says. "I had a lot of people, who weren't Trump people, who would give me a thumbs-up or say, 'That's great,' but I'd notice they weren't wearing anything that was associated with #NeverTrump."
Related: Four Questions for Norm Frink
Frink's sartorial protest places him squarely within a trend of Oregon convention delegates voicing their dissatisfaction with a major party nominee. (About half of Oregon's Democratic Party delegates walked out of Hillary Rodham Clinton's acceptance speech Thursday.)
Frink did more than wear the shirts. He also kept a running Facebook diary of his time in Trump territory. He has authorized WW to display it here, as an account of disillusionment. We've redacted the names of most commenters.
Comments