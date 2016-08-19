Kenton was built out of necessity as a company town. Set down on the Columbia at the junction of several rail lines, the city was designed to be Portland's meat-packing and transportation hub, and serves as such to this day. Many port and rail workers call the neighborhood home, which is why a walk through Kenton will find you a neighborhood of beer halls and comfort food, barbers and thrift shops. And in the background of it all, the drone of engine noise drifting over from Portland International Raceway, where people drag race their souped-up classic cars to blow off steam after long weeks of hard work. .