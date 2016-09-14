THE SCENE: In its best moments, opening night of the TBA festival at PICA at Hancock felt like an illegal rave in a British factory. Other times, it felt like a nagging high school dance. But imagine a high-school dance where your teachers are performing, selling cocktails, and also attempting to grind behind you. Juliana Huxtable headlined the event, offering some experimental beat-making that was about as jarring as the addition of the drummer who assisted her on stage. However, Huxtable was as much an artist as she was a performer; her music featured a fine sampling of diverse DJs juxtaposed with her own unique material.