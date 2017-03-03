Pinot noir is great—please, take my money—but right now Oregon gamay is where the action is. The grape is most associated with the Beaujolais region of France, and our state grows some of the best of it in the New World—the New York Times' Eric Asimov called a Portland gamay the best to pair with Thanksgiving a couple years back—with promising young winemakers and old hands alike creating expressive, diverse bottles of the stuff.