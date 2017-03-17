Jesca Hoop lives one of those lives that always seems dictated more by fate than anything else. It was a chance gig nannying for Tom Waits that made her whole career possible. She passed her first demo to him, and he liked it enough to hand it to influential L.A. radio station KCRW, who nurtured Hoop all the way through her first LP. This kind of mystical alignment makes sense for her, though. Hoop's songs are pastoral and esoteric in content, but also take symphonic, nonlinear twists and turns. It's easy to lump Hoop in with "New Weird American" singer-songwriters like Joanna Newsom and Fiona Apple, and some of her stylization does rely heavily on the tropes of that scene. But it's her flexible parlay from freak pop to indie folk—which she fully embraces on just-released LP Memories Are Now that sets her up for a long run, as the rest of her genre becomes more electronic and shiny. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. $15. All ages.