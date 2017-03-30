As you may have heard, Portland dance-rock outfit the Slants have been tied up in a bit of a legal imbroglio the last couple years. Chances are, if you've heard of the Slants at all, it is because of that legal imbroglio. But if this is all news to you, the CliffsNotes version is that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has repeatedly denied the band's attempt to trademark its name, on the grounds that four Asian Americans going by "the Slants" is racially insensitive, with the case reaching the Supreme Court in January. It's tempting to say the case has overshadowed the Slants' music—which exists at the intersection of the Killers and New Order—but given that it is essentially a fight over identity, the truth is they've always been inextricably linked. So it makes sense that the group's new EP, The Band Who Must Not Be Named, amounts to a concept album about this whole mess, from the unambiguous title to opening track "From the Heart," which essentially amounts to their closing argument on the matter. The Analog Cafe, 720 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-206-7439. 9 pm. $10. 21+.