While urban farming is on-trend now, it's important to remember that "herban farming" never went out of style. We just couldn't really talk about it until recently. Hell, weed seeds could only legally be sold as "novelty collector's items." (Also, you weren't supposed to grow them, just admire the little pods.) But those dark days are over and we at Willamette Week, along with amateur horticulturists and marijuana enthusiasts throughout Oregon and Washington, couldn't be happier. It's time to start (legally) living the farm-to- bowl lifestyle.