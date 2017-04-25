PHOTOS BY SAM GEHRKE, ALLIE HOSIER, JOE RIEDL AND THOMAS TEAL
"I'd consider doing it. My friends do it, and I think it'd be fun."
"I'd partake in the protest for sure."
"Nope. I'm too normal and boring for that."
"Definitely. I was part of one of the first Naked Bike Rides in Portland."
"It's on my bucket list!"
"Plenty of times! I do it just for fun. It's just another bike thing to do here in Portland."
"No. It's a group ride full of naked people. I don't think I need to elaborate."
"I have participated in the Naked Bike Ride. Being naked is rad!"
Comments