PHOTOS BY SAM GEHRKE, ALLIE HOSIER, JOE RIEDL AND THOMAS TEAL

(Joe Riedl)
"I'd consider doing it. My friends do it, and I think it'd be fun."

(Joe Riedl)
"I'd partake in the protest for sure."

(Sam Gehrke)
"Nope. I'm too normal and boring for that."

Thomas Teal
"Definitely. I was part of one of the first Naked Bike Rides in Portland."

(Sam Gehrke)
"It's on my bucket list!"

(Sam Gehrke)
"Plenty of times! I do it just for fun. It's just another bike thing to do here in Portland."

(Sam Gehrke)
"No. It's a group ride full of naked people. I don't think I need to elaborate."

(Sam Gehrke)
"I have participated in the Naked Bike Ride. Being naked is rad!"