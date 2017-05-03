Last week, state lawmakers pulled House Bill 2351 just before a floor vote, after campaign finance expert Dan Meek argued the bill would allow candidates to convert campaign funds to personal use with only a 10 percent penalty. Even without that incentive, Oregon's notoriously lax campaign laws have provided plenty of opportunities for mischief. Here are five of the most glaring examples.
2005:
Rep. Dan Doyle (R-Salem) pleads guilty to 11 felonies relating to the conversion of $150,000 of campaign funds to personal use.
2006:
Labor
Commissioner Dan Gardner uses nearly $7,000 in campaign funds to build a home office. Elections officials OK the expenditure.
2006:
Portland City Council candidate Emilie Boyles is ordered to repay $145,000 in public campaign funds after paying her 16-year-old daughter $15,000 for marketing advice, among other improper expenses.
2008:
Sen. Ginny Burdick (D-Portland) pays $3,092 in fines to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission for 11 counts of using campaign funds to pay for car insurance for her personal vehicle.
2011:
Rep. Mike Schaufler (D-Happy Valley) uses campaign funds to pay 159 tabs at two Salem bars ($8,000), rent a room in his home for a campaign office ($4,800), and stay 58 nights at a Salem hotel ($7,400). Elections officials OK the expenses.
