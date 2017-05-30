"Every once in awhile, you meet someone who shakes you by the shoulders and reminds you that we're all standing on a precipice, bits of rock slowly eroding underneath the sneakers we bought at Macy's for half price," Rippetoe writes. "Brian was good at being honest. A devout Catholic who had no trouble expressing his contention with the church or with any discrepancies he found in the everyday bullshit we're all entangled in. Brian loved calling out bullshit."