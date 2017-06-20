Well, holy shit—Eden Valley's is the best perry we've had in the state, in a year when seemingly everybody is trying their hands at a perry. It is startlingly pure and bold, with sweet pear flavor tempered and deepened with yeast notes. This perry is like the distilled essence of pear made lightly boozy, a startling shock of flavor that almost seems to contain the granular sugar-crystal texture of pear meat. It promptly won medals in seemingly every contest it entered, but to get it you'll have to order from Eden Valley's website: They're still on the hunt for a distributor.