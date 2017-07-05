"I would often go to the public library, borrow the limit of CDs, take them home, burn them, and bring them back to get more," he recalls over email. "There's this Mingus song called 'A Colloquial Dream,' which was a bonus track on a CD I found on one of my excursions. I remember hearing that song for the first time, listening back to it a couple of times and thinking, 'I have to play music, there's nothing else I can do.' "And then I applied to college as an architecture major."