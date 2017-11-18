But undercover cops don't offer you the same courtesy. An undercover officer is pretty much saying, "Hey man, do you want some drugs?" And when you say yes, he whips out his badge, throws you in handcuffs, and presumably says something like, "Gotcha!" or "You've been punk'd!" or "You're going to jail, buddy!" or "I'm in too deep, kid. The shit I've done, they'll never let me out of the game now. They own me. They'll always own me. They wiped my files from the public record, and the only way I can get out is to dig deeper. So I'll let you off this time because you're not who I'm after and turning you in won't get me what I need. Just promise that you'll go to my wife and tell her that I love her. Her name's Victoria, and she lives at 1364 Sycamore Street. It's a big yellow house with a two car garage and a big pine tree out front. I haven't seen the place in ages, but sometimes when I close my eyes I can still smell the pine and see her waving to me from the front porch. Just promise me you'll see her for me, okay kid? Promise me! And when you get there, you tell her that her Paul still loves her. Tell her that I've always loved her and that I haven't forgotten my promise. She'll know what that means."