JUNE 21: Best New Band Showcase – Mississippi Studios – Free – 21+
Willamette Week polls the pros in the local music business for a list of the best up-and-coming Portland bands. We publish the results and gather the top picks to perform.
JULY 20: Best of Portland – WW Headquarters
Experience the Best of Portland. From best kettle bell studio to best cat rapper, this massive block party has something for everyone. Grab a beer or cocktail and sample one of Portland's tastiest bites, then wander the vendor booths, snap a photo, get a tattoo and enjoy some tunes while discovering the latest Portland has to offer.
NOVEMBER 3: Ramen+Whisky Fest – Leftbank Annex
Join WW for the marriage of two of the hottest Portland trends in food and drink. Sample Portland's top ramen alongside whisky cocktails and hard-to-find Japanese whisky samples.
DECEMBER 3: Funniest 5 Showcase – Revolution Hall
We poll Portland comedy insiders on the best fresh faces in standup. The top five perform live at this showcase.
