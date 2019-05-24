JUNE 21: Best New Band Showcase – Mississippi Studios – Free – 21+

Frankie Simone. (Thomas Teal)
Willamette Week polls the pros in the local music business for a list of the best up-and-coming Portland bands. We publish the results and gather the top picks to perform.

JULY 20: Best of Portland – WW Headquarters

(Emily Bernard Stevens)
Experience the Best of Portland. From best kettle bell studio to best cat rapper, this massive block party has something for everyone. Grab a beer or cocktail and sample one of Portland's tastiest bites, then wander the vendor booths, snap a photo, get a tattoo and enjoy some tunes while discovering the latest Portland has to offer.

NOVEMBER 3: Ramen+Whisky Fest – Leftbank Annex

(Justin Katigbak)
Join WW for the marriage of two of the hottest Portland trends in food and drink. Sample Portland's top ramen alongside whisky cocktails and hard-to-find Japanese whisky samples.

DECEMBER 3: Funniest 5 Showcase – Revolution Hall

(Joe Riedl)
We poll Portland comedy insiders on the best fresh faces in standup. The top five perform live at this showcase.