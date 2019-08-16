For those who prefer to get out of the car and onto a bicycle, there's nothing quite like the Madras Mountain Views Scenic Bikeway. The nearly 30-mile loop officially begins at Sahalee Park (Southeast 7th and C streets, Madras), but you can start anywhere you choose. So why not get to the good stuff right away? During most of the ride, you'll be staring at a jagged row of impressive peaks like Jefferson, Bachelor and the Three Sisters, but they're especially pronounced in the Mountain View Drive stretch. Additionally, a few viewpoints allow you to pedal to the edge of a deep basalt canyon, revealing sprawling Lake Billy Chinook. NICOLE VULCAN.