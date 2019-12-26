New data from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development taken from a forthcoming annual report on homelessness in America shows that the number of people classified as homeless has increased by 2.7 percent nationally since 2018.
California saw the biggest increase, with a 16.4 percent spike in homelessness since 2018, according to the department's summary of the report.
But Oregon wasn't far behind, reporting a 9.7 percent increase in homelessness since 2018—the eighth highest increase across states.
The annual report is based on an inventory of individuals experiencing homelessness across the nation on a single night in January, captured by a coalition of homeless services and agencies that calculate the number of people affected.
Not all the news is bleak: 29 states reported declines since last year, while 21 states reported increased numbers
Among the bright spots nationally are a 2.1 percent decline in veterans experiencing homelessness and a 5 percent decline in families with children who experienced homelessness.
But chronic homelessness, defined as people who are cycled in and out of shelters over a number of years, increased by 8.5 percent since last year.
Comments