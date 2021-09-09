Oregon Beer Awards 2022

Hello Oregon Brewers

We are thrilled to announce the beginning of the 2022 Oregon Beer Awards, which officially kicks off with our FRESH HOP COMPETITION

For the sixth year, we are hosting the Fresh Hop portion of the OBA competition during the peak of fresh hop beer season. There are three different Fresh Hop categories: Fresh Hop (West Coast) IPAs and Pale Ales, Fresh Hop Hazy IPAs and Pale Ales, and Other Fresh Hop Beers.

SPACE IS LIMITED IN THE FRESH HOP CATEGORIES. We can only judge a total of 140 entries in these three categories, so registration is on a first come, first served. Any brewing company may enter up to 3 fresh hop beers per TTB-licensed location. Registration officially closes on September 18; however, registration may close earlier if we reach 140 entries, so act fast if you want to compete.

REGISTRATION FOR THE FRESH HOP COMPETITION BEGINS TODAY

Click here to register

Information on the Fresh Hop categories can be found on page 10 of the 2021 OBA Style Guidelines and they are available here; they are categories number 27, 28 and 29. It is imperative that brewers read the 2021 Style Guidelines before applying. This document will likely answer most of your questions about the competition. If it doesn’t, please contact Ben (ben@breakside.com) or Rachel (rcoddington@wweek.com).

Finally, please note that FreshHop entries DO NOT COUNT AGAINST A BREWERY’S ENTRY CAP in the main competition; however, they ARE taken into account for Brewery of the Year points and calculations.

Entered brewers will receive audio recordings of judged rounds and written feedback for each beer in each round. Mark your calendars now, but know that we’ll send another alert when the registration period closes (September 18).





Key Fresh Hop Competition Dates

Fresh Hop Registration Window: Sept 2 until October 1 (may close earlier if we reach capacity)

Fresh Hop beers due for judging: Tues, October 12

Fresh Hop judging: Sat, October 16

Again, click here to register for this year’s fresh hop categories: 2021-2022 Fresh Hop Registration





Cheers,

The Oregon Beer Awards Organizing Committee