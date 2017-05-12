Two years after it was on Broadway starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Portland Center Stage is producing Constellations with Grimm's Silas Weir Mitchell in Gyllenhaal's former role. The two-actor drama is an alternate-dimension-hopping love story between a quantum physicist and a beekeeper who meet at a barbeque and fall in love. But with the help of string theory, the play depicts a series of alternate timelines where things don't work out that way: In one timeline, they meet at the barbeque but one of them is married; in another, they don't really interact with each other, and so on. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., pcs.org. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Sunday, 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, noon Thursday, May 13-June 11. No 2 pm show Saturday, May 13, 20 and June 3, no 2 pm show Sunday, May 14, no noon show Thursday, May 18, no 7:30 pm show Sunday, May 28 and June 11, no show Tuesday, May 30 and June 6.