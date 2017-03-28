Space is extremely limited at the weekly screenings, which McCormick and Freeman have been running since late February. Stepping inside the cozy screening room—the station's former bunkhouse—is like stepping into a who's who of Portland's film scene. Alicia J. Rose, who's behind the wildly popular web series The Benefits of Gusbandry, is screening a music video tonight. Cambria Matlow is showing an excerpt from her hauntingly beautiful 2016 snowboard documentary, Woodsrider. Before the lights dim, the crowd of about 30 talks and laughs across the room while seated on folding chairs. Everyone here knows or kind of knows one another.