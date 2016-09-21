$1 mimosas all morning at Rae's Lakeview Lounge.
$5 double stack brie burger at all day happy hour at Little Bird, (215 SW 6th Ave., 503 688-5952)
$1.75 pints and $6 pitchers of Rainier all night at Barlow Tavern and its North Williams sister bar Vendetta (4306 N Williams Ave., 503-288-1085, vedettapdx.com).
$10 bottomless mimosas—please get the $2 huge plate of potatoes as stomach filler or you'll die—at Sandy Boulevard witchhouse Club 21.
$8 bottle of brut and OJ, for DIY mimosas at Suki's.
$12 mimosa bucket at the hungover brunch at Swift Lounge.
$5 chili-dog dinners at the Spare Room really helps the old-folks bingo go down without any unforeseen consequences.
$15 for a half-pound prime rib plate at Clyde's Prime Rib.
