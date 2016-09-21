$1 mimosas all morning at Rae's Lakeview Lounge (1900 NW 27th Ave., 503-719-6494, raesportland.com).

(Henry Cromett)
(Henry Cromett)

$3 Deschutes pints and $4 mimosas at the Kingston Grill.

$6 growler fills at Beaumont's Alameda Brewing (4765 NE Fremont St., 503-460-9025, alamedabrewing.com).

Bridget Baker

$10 bottomless mimosas—please get the $2 huge plate of potatoes as stomach filler or you'll die—at Club 21 (2035 NE Glisan St., 503-235-5690).

$8 bottle of brut and OJ, for DIY mimosas at Suki's (2401 SW 4th Ave., 503-226-1181), a dive bar hidden inside a hotel that used to have its own brass band.

$12 mimosa bucket at the hungover brunch at Swift Lounge (1932 NE Broadway St., 503-288-3333). A bottle of bubbles and a bottle of juice, served classy.

$1 hot dogs, $2 chili dogs, $5 Hornitos and $5 lunchtime chicken and fries during lunch at the Yukon Tavern.

Welcome to the 2016 Happy Hour Guide

SW Portland Happy Hours | SE Portland Happy Hours | N/NE Portland Happy Hours | NW Portland Happy Hours

Ridiculously Cheap Deals for Every Day of the Week: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

32 Places to Get a Beer for Less Than $2

Top 5 Happy Hour Burgers Under $5

Strip Club Happy Hours

Five Cocktails You Can Get For $5 Or Less

Here's Where to Get Happy Hour Deals All Day—From 7-1 AM

Five Ways to do Happy Hour Nachos

Where to Get the Best Happy Hour Oysters