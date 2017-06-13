It's technically a public place, and right off a busy road, but everyone who drinks at the Rusty Nail lives in the condos surrounding the Rusty Nail. "It's so weird that like seven people we've never seen before walked in," says the bartender, who also lives in the condos. "This is something we'll note in the bar log." Having made our way back through the security zone, and with on shipmate picked up at Riverside, we need a drink. Technically, this dock appears to be private and behind a locked gate. But since the condo owners have recently illegally locked the gate to a public sidewalk passing through their condoplex, we feel no compunction docking at their dock. We leave Ramzy behind to let us back in. After watching an Arab man stand alone on a dock for 15 minutes, only about 300 yards from a U.S. Coast Guard ship, the sheriff's deputies generously offer to let us back through the locking gate themselves. At the Rusty Nail, there are Jell-O shots, including a sugar-free variety, and cheese-heavy pizza. Everyone is friendly—like small-town folks happy to see fresh meat. "We used to do comedy open-mic nights on Fridays, and that brought in lots of new people, but the comedians didn't spend any money," says one of the regulars. "They'd just sit there drinking ice water, and the rest of us had to listen to them instead of being able to talk and hear each other."