The Five Best Hot Springs in Western Oregon

Austin Hot Springs are closer to Portland than Bagby, they don't cost a dime, and they require just a short walk from the side of the road. The only problem? They're not especially hot, at least not on our visit. Situated beside the bed of the river, the collection of four shallow pools could have been affected by the freezing Clackamas River splashing in. There were only a few warm patches you could find with your feet, but you definitely didn't want to soak your whole body. Still, if you're swimming in the adjacent Clackamas River on a 90-degree day, they're warmer than that—so they could provide a sort of welcome refuge. SOPHIA JUNE.