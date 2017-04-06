Those bar-rescued gray walls and carpet have weathered into themselves a bit, and a new sound system the bar picked up when it was the Raven is actually pretty decent. The club will briefly open for Friday and Saturday music shows only for a couple weeks—April 1 was a benefit for punk rocker Jonnycat—and then it'll drift back into daily existence. Whether the excitement will last is hard to say—apparently only half as many people showed up for Dead Moon's Fred and Toody Cole the following night.