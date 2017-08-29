Thus began the search for new clones. I left my email at the bottom of one of the posts, betraying every warning from my baby boomer parents about the dangers of the internet, in a desperate attempt to get someone's pot. Somehow, it worked. I got around 10 emails from some of our readers who had plants with which they were willing to part. It was pretty amazing that I didn't receive any hate mail, especially considering I had just emerged from a bloody botanical genocide.

We secured a couple new strains (Harlequin and Dogwalker) from a kindly gentleman named Ron, who drove an hour just to drop them off. Shoutout for the assist, Ron.