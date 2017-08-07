At the end of this very rigorous learning process, we're left with one very healthy-looking Dogwalker plant. I suck as a grower, but at least I'm learning. My plan is to channel the spirit of Harlequin—may she rest in peace—into our last surviving plant. Things are going well for now. We've decided to water the plants twice a day in the face of the recent heat; even the healthiest plants are going to struggle when temperatures reach over 100 degrees.