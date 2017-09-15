July 1, 2015 marked the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon. Now, everyone can legally grow up to four marijuana plants. This is the third year WW has grown pot on the roofs of the office.
It's been three months since I took over Willamette Week's Third Annual Cannabis Grow. It's been—how do I put this?—a trainwreck. Not to bog you down with updates, but I've killed a grand total of five weed plants through an astonishing amount of negligence.
In any case, this is my last day as an Arts & Culture Intern at WW. That's right; by Monday, I'll be handing my pot-growing responsibilities off to the next sap (read: intern). His name is Josh. Be prepared to roast him as needed.
While my tenure as Keeper of the Plants has been anything but smooth, it's kind of bittersweet. I mean, most of you are probably glad I won't be around to commit botanical genocide. But I appreciate the readership nonetheless.
Now, onto the weed.
Another week, another series of trips up to our roof to water The Last Hope. Dogwalker has come along beautifully. Flower buds abound, though they're not quite ready to harvest. No more bees, but the plant itself looks amazing. The leaves are a deep green, and there aren't any signs of it drying out:
She's also gotten pretty darn big. When we first got Dogwalker and re-potted her onto the roof, she was much thinner and shorter than she is now. As of yesterday, the leaves are so dense that pushing past them to water the soil was a bit of a struggle. I mean, take a look at the view:
As mentioned, we've got another couple weeks before the buds are ready to harvest. I'll be out of the office by then anyway. But if things hold together, there'll be a pretty hefty yield. As much as I screwed up over the first month, it's nice to know that I'm leaving a healthy plant in good hands.
Best of luck, Josh. Make sure to read the fertilizer bottle.
