Though hidden in an inauspicious mini-mall a few blocks north of the east Stark Street strip-club blocks, and tucked behind one of those old-school dentist's office welcome counters, the inner sanctum of Progressive Collective is green as an English garden. If you want to grow at home, this is where you get some of the city's best clones for a cool $30, on display in abundant variety and mostly stemming from sought-after boutique local growers. The flower on hand is no less esteemed: Mindful Organics, Oregonic Farms and a wide selection from one of the state's very finest growers, Nelson & Company Organics, including a potent Deathstar indica that smells of lavender. Flower prices top out at $15 a gram for some of the finest recreational green in the state. For the connoisseur, this is one of the better curated selections you'll find anywhere in Portland.