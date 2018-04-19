If you're overcome with déja vù upon entering Tru's Broadway location, it's probably because you've been there before, even if you don't think you have. In another life, the low-slung two-story building was home to Habesha, an unremarkable Ethiopian restaurant whose upstairs bar became, briefly, a hub for the local music scene's avant-garde fringe. It closed in 2015, and the Denver-based cannabis chain soon moved in, establishing it as its first Portland outpost. Tru painted the formerly orange building Pacific Northwest gray and took out the Christmas lights that once served as stage lighting, but there's enough of the old architecture left—including the former bar, now a merch nook—that anyone who spent a hazy, sweaty night having their eardrums ravaged by some freaky psych band can reconstruct the place in their mind. As for the current occupants, they're more into nu-reggae, but they're happy to help you navigate their extensive selection of rotating flower, which includes $89 ounces and daily five-for-$16 pre-roll deals.