4. "Californians are driving up housing prices."



Now this response is rooted in some very serious problems, and I think there's a lot of approaches to making sure that there's enough affordable housing for everyone. Somehow prohibiting Californians from buying homes or renting apartments doesn't feel like one of them, and honestly there would be plenty of people from other states in line right behind them. Once again I have questions as to how a city would go about imposing limits on people moving from California. What if someone is originally from Texas and moved to California? What if their parents brought them to California as a child? How many levels of separation would one need from California in order to qualify? How long would one need to atone for their sin of living in California before they're granted entry to our state and can partake in its bounties?