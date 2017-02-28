That will change later this year when Great Notion opens a large new brewing facility on the fringes of Slabtown. The new space is 20,000 square feet, with a 30-barrel brewhouse and lots of room to add fermenters. It's right around the corner from a proposed new 3,000-person-capacity music venue. The plan is for Dugan to stay on Northeast Alberta Street while Miller and a new brewer move over to get the new system working. They'll use software called BeerSmith to scale up the recipe, just as they did from homebrew. They're buying Fort George's old canning line and will fill 16-ounce cans.