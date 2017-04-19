As-yet-unsubstantiated news that the Drizzler is in town have been circulating on Portland Twitter the last few hours, leading to speculation that he might be planning a cameo. As you might recall, last month Drake released his new album mixtape playlist, More Life, which featured a collaboration with Scott called "Portland." Scott, especially, has expressed an affinity for our city, calling it his '[favorite] place in America to find peace." So it certainly seems like he'd want to create a memorable moment for his fans here.