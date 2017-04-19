First, the bad news: It appears that Flying Lotus has had to drop off tonight's bill at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where he was scheduled to open for Travis Scott as part of the Soul'd Out Music Festival, citing "circumstances beyond the artist's control."
Now, the good news. Or at least, the good rumor: Drake could potentially be making an appearance at the show.
As-yet-unsubstantiated news that the Drizzler is in town have been circulating on Portland Twitter the last few hours, leading to speculation that he might be planning a cameo. As you might recall, last month Drake released his new
album mixtape playlist, More Life, which featured a collaboration with Scott called "Portland." Scott, especially, has expressed an affinity for our city, calling it his '[favorite] place in America to find peace." So it certainly seems like he'd want to create a memorable moment for his fans here.
Representatives from Soul'd Out would only confirm the Flying Lotus cancellation, so it could just be wishful thinking. But don't be surprised if you wake up to the headline "Watch Drake and Travis Scott perform 'Portland' in Portland" on every blog tomorrow.
If you want to be safe, tickets for the show are still available here. You can also win tickets at the official Soul'd Out kickoff party at White Owl Social Club beginning at 5 pm tonight.
