Rex Tillerson, the longtime ExxonMobil chairman and Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, will soon face a grilling by Oregon environmental lawyers. The lawyers, Julia Olson and Daniel Galpern, filed a civil complaint in U.S. District Court in Eugene in August 2015 accusing the federal government of allowing the fossil fuel industry to destroy the planet. Tillerson may testify in that case as early as Jan. 19, in Dallas, although a spokeswoman for Olson's organization, Our Children's Trust, tells WW that Tillerson will probably try to delay, given that he is still awaiting confirmation by Congress for his new job. The plaintiffs, five young Oregonians, allege that the U.S. government's promotion of fossil fuels has deprived them of their constitutional rights, and that "instead of pursuing their own plans to slash emissions and reduce the risk of dangerous climate change, [federal agencies] knowingly acted to exacerbate that risk and impose harm on the nation." The case cleared a major hurdle last November when U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken rejected government and oil industry arguments that the complaint should be dismissed.