"While 13 Republican senators—all men—were scheming this week behind closed doors, it was not the leading story in any major news outlet, despite the serious impact on every American," Stern added of the senator's opinion of current media coverage. "There is an organized Republican effort to inflict a health care scheme with no opportunity for either adequate press coverage or hearings, and certainly no opportunity for input from constituents, and there has been very little coverage of that effort."