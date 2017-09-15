When the forest caught fire, Oregonians gave.
Within hours of the fire, cases of water bottles were dropped off at sheriff’s offices’ without them even asking. Last week, they were all delivered, filling an entire TriMet bus.
Nearly two weeks later, the fire is only 28 percent contained, and hundreds of people are still evacuated from their homes. Oregonians are going to need to keep giving, and not just supplies, which can actually become a burden during a time of disaster.
But you know what’s always helpful? Money! Here’s where to donate.
The American Red Cross is currently assisting approximately 170 people evacuated from their homes because of the Eagle Creek Fire. People staying at the two Red Cross wildfire evacuation shelters, located in Troutdale and Stevenson, are being assisted with lodging, food, water, shower facilities, and health and mental health services. You can donate directly on the Red Cross website at http://www.redcross.org/local/oregon. Even just $2.50 provides toiletries, and $5 provides a blanket. The Red Cross is asking for financial donations or bulk in-kind donations. For more information about bulk donations, call 503-528-5634.
The only non-profit dedicated to the Columbia Gorge, Friends of the Columbia Gorge will be crucial to replanting efforts. Become a member of Friends of the Columbia Gorge at gorgefriends.org/donate. You can also sign up for emails for future volunteer opportunities, once the fires have cleared.
Thunder Island Brewery is organizing a GoFundMe page to honor the firefighters first on the scene. So far, they’ve raised $13,000 and are now trying to reach $20,000 to be split between first responders from Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Wash., Carson, Washougal and Skamania.
Donate to the team who rescued the 153 trapped hikers from Eagle Creek. Donations will go to benefitting future search and rescue. You can donate at any U.S. Bank branch or can be delivered or mailed to: 601 State Street, Hood River, OR 97031.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s office is not accepting donations, and instead suggest people give to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a group that helps families of firefighters who have died fighting wild fires. You can donate at wffoundation.org.
There are currently 52 GoFundMe campaigns to help various Eagle Creek Fire efforts. These including helping an elderly woman whose house burned down, a family evacuated from their home and the chef of the Division Street restaurant Cibo, whose family evacuated. Go to the GoFundMe website and search "Eagle Creek Fire" for a complete list.
