Four Great Waterfall Hikes That Haven't Been Affected by the Eagle Creek Fire

As you approach Falls Creek Falls, the powerful sound of water thundering down is heard before it's even within view, and a cool misty breeze pervades the area once you're there. Even more lush greenery clings to the rocks around the falls, which make it seem more surreal than anything else. So much so the entire scene could easily pass as cover art for a cheesy romance novel, sans heroine and flowing-hair dude. After admiring the falls, head back the way you came and you'll soon arrive at a junction that gives you the option to ascend a steep trail to the top of the falls. While only the very top of the waterfalls are within sight here, there are some killer views of the mountains and valley below. To complete the loop, return via Upper Trail 152. FYI, the road leading to this trail is closed Dec. 1 to April 1, so if you go then, add another 4 miles to the trail. Bonus: Panther Creek Falls is only about a 30-minute drive from Falls Creek Falls Trailhead (below).