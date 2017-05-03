"Portland Republicans cannot help but wonder," Buchal wrote, "whether the City is more interested in supporting the Leftist criminal elements who shut down the Parade and caused widespread property damage downtown, as opposed to supporting East County businesses and families who wanted to attend the Parade. Today we are filing a Public Records Act request with the Mayor's Office, the Portland Police, and the District Attorney's office to try and understand if this is really the case, and what on earth happened here."