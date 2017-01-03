There are only a handful of privately owned woolen mills in the country now. This company in Bend makes hardy wool-lined sleeping bags for the outdoors. This bag is rated to 40 degrees, and it's heavy for backpacking but perfect for a base camp. The big difference between this and other bags is the naturally anti-microbial liner, which uses none of the chemical treatments you find on most modern sleeping bags. When you can longer do laundry every week, this is the sleeping bag you'll want.