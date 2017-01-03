At some point, things are going to get bad in Portland.
Maybe it'll be the nuclear holocaust cased by an errant tweet, maybe just a run-of-the-mill subduction zone earthquake that levels everything west of Interstate 5.
Here are a few local products you'll want around when that happens.
Portland Woolen Mills Sky Master, $135
There are only a handful of privately owned woolen mills in the country now. This company in Bend makes hardy wool-lined sleeping bags for the outdoors. This bag is rated to 40 degrees, and it's heavy for backpacking but perfect for a base camp. The big difference between this and other bags is the naturally anti-microbial liner, which uses none of the chemical treatments you find on most modern sleeping bags. When you can longer do laundry every week, this is the sleeping bag you'll want.
Sure, you've had a little lightweight Leatherman for fishing trips. Sorry, kids, playtime's over. The big daddy Charge ALX has a large locking blade, real screwdrivers, a wire-stripper and a real saw—for bone, should you need it. It's heavy for a pocket tool, but very light for a toolbox. The locking blade is a game-changer.
Wallrest, $159
Have you ever wanted a waterproof Snuggie? Me too. Now, Portland-based Wallrest has delivered. The project began with soccer parents working to beat the chill while their kids ran around by using this combo blanket and poncho with a cozy fleece lining and fully taped seams. You can zip it together with other Wallrests, which means anyone else with a Wallrest is automatically a valuable ally in the battle for winter warmth.
In parts of Africa, women and girls sometimes spend four hours a day gathering wood for inefficient open cooking fires. Two Oregon MBA students came up with a solution: the EcoZoom stove, an insulated cast-iron stove that burns much more efficiently. The company started in Portland but its offices are now in Nairobi, Kenya—a testament to the good it's done in the developing world. Post-Trumpocalypse, this could be the new La Cornue.
SolarBag, $70
This solar-powered water filter bag comes from a Beaverton company. Just fill it with 3 liters of water, plop it in the sun, and wait for the nasty bugs to die. We haven't had a chance to experiment with it, and there are cheaper products out there, but if you want to stay local, this is your option.
