We Spent Two Weeks Trying Six Different Modern Group Fitness Classes Across Portland. Here's What We Learned.

By the way, you're going to be doing this workout in the dark, about 18 inches away from people on every side of you. As soon as the music begins—a trancier variation on exercise house with a distinctly nostalgic bent—the lights dim and your instructor begins enthusiastically screaming instructions. You and your classmates will sometimes cheer as you peddle. If this sounds bewildering, it is. You're to dip and crunch to the beat of the music, and you will botch this maneuver several times before you correctly execute it, joining in glistening tandem with your classmates. You'll exercise in intervals, sometimes at a hamstring-shredding full bore, other times at a not quite leisurely pace, enshrouded in darkness and sweat fog, the only light sneaking in from under the doors. Once you get the feel for the class, you'll begin to enter a quasi-euphoric state—it becomes a health rave.