Oregon's small towns are gearing up for one of the coolest celestial events of the decade.
On August 21 at 10:18 am, there will be a full solar eclipse, where the sky will go dark for two entire minutes. The Great American Eclipse marks the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse since 1918.
This year, the eclipse is especially cool for Oregonians, as many of the state's towns will be in the path of the eclipse's totality.
One of these towns is Corvallis. In celebration, Oregon State University, a NASA Space Grant university, will host a three-day festival.
The festival will include a photography workshop, where you can learn how to take the best photos of the eclipse, astronomy exhibits, a series of lectures, a BBQ/cocktail party, outdoor movie night, a soul cover band concert and an eclipse viewing party.
What's even cooler, is that they're opening residence halls for guests to make reservations. Starting May 23, you can reserve a lodging and dining package for August 19-21 on OSU's website. Packages range from $265 for a single room to $1275 for a six-person suite. This includes a two-night stay, dinner and breakfast, tickets to the concert, access to the pool and gym and a tailgate blanket.
Considering hotels around the state have been accused of canceling reservations, and then upping rates for the weekend of the eclipse, while others have been booked for three years, the opportunity for more places to stay, is significant. Last month, Oregon State Parks even opened an additional 1,000 camping spots for the eclipse.
If you think you want to go, you better hurry and make your reservations; they could sell out faster than Coachella, even without Beyonce.
