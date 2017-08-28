The much-hyped Portland Taco Festival at Portland Meadows last weekend turned out to be a total shit show, according to literally every account we read.
The two-day festival was cancelled after just one day, when hundreds of attendees were upset and demanded refunds. According to multiple reports, including WW news partner KATU-TV, the food ran out in just 90 minutes—although organizers said later this was only a temporary issue. Portland Police were even called to help manage the crowd.
It was, in short, a total shitshow.
Festival organizers Timothy Arguello and Stephen Jones cancelled Sunday's event, releasing a statement taking responsibility for the failure, while citing "technical issues," to explain why it floundered.
But hundreds of people were still upset about the festival and the apology, which stated that the festival actually did not run out of food:
We have heard some say that all vendors ran out of food. This is not true. Every vendor we had was a professional and prepped accordingly. We made it clear to them that we would have a lot of people and they rose to the occasion. One vendor that served over 1,000 tacos had to close momentarily to restock but was back up within the hour. It is unfortunate that some will attack them as they did such an amazing job.
When people are angry, they like to take to the internet. So here are the 15 meanest things people said about the Portland Taco Fest online:
1. Brad Hughes, via Facebook: "Sucked so bad I went home and made my own tacos. Not enough vendors to serve the amount of people they let in. Poorly planned event for sure. Nothing there was worth the 2 hour wait and I didn't see shit for $2 tacos. Definitely feel like it would have been more fun to burn the $30 we spent on tickets."
2. Mike Pomranz, Food and Wine: "Call them the Fyre Fests of the foodie world."
3. Dale Roller, via Facebook: "Just a reminder, Taco Bell is open on Sundays."
4. Madia Hintz, via Facebook: "It's hard to see when one line ends and one begins. No shade. Hell not even a wacky tube man to lighten the mood."
5. Jason Reeder, via Facebook: "So you guys are gonna repeal and replace?"
6. BlackandSilver Tony, via Facebook: "It was the worst planned and executed event I have ever been to…. I brought a pregnant woman with me. There wasn't event a water station on a 93 degree day. 4 taco vendors was less then a third of the total venders. People spent over 90 minutes for cold bland tacos. The vendor I went to didn't even have limes. Said they ran out. Your apology sounds more like your passing the buck to me."
7. Tamra Coplen, via Facebook: "Horrible food, horrible music. What kind of music was that anyway? Who would book a screemo (SP) band?"
8. Paul Bryant, via Facebook: "Expensive and worthless. I could have just thrown $50 off the Hawthorne bridge and got a better return."
9. Brandon Osborn, via Facebook: "Still showing tickets for sale after ripping off the People – you muust be #trump-loving christurds."
10. Mi Mero Mole, via Twitter: Heard the Portland Taco Fest was canceled. FREE TACO from us to soothe your pain. Mention the #portlandtacofestival.
11. Lee Castle, via Facebook: "We bought Saturday tickets for the family only to turn up to an event that was out of food with angry patrons walking out in waves and police in attendance to manage the emotional situation. Needless to say we didn't take our children into the volatile situation."
12. Kati Cooke, via Facebook: "First of all, the letter states that all vendors had a taco option. Yes, all vendors offered various meats placed in a tortilla or some sort of flatbread, but I would not consider those 'tacos' or even 'fusion tacos'. Fried chicken in a white corn tortilla sounds like something I would find at a McDonalds. And for goodness sakes, gyros are delicious but they are not tacos…"
13. Jennifer Turner, via Facebook: "Tacos deserve better."
14. Dale Roller, via Facebook: "Portland Taco Fest, brought to you by President Trump. Making Tacos Great Again!"
15. Laura Lawrence, via Twitter: "Do not go to #PortlandTacoFestival. no food, no bathrooms, no refunds, no staff."
Needless to say, the dark heart of Twitter was enjoying itself this weekend:
In addition to comments about line lengths, lack of food, water, bathrooms and entertainment, the festival has also received backlash for allegations of cultural appropriation.
Local writer Emilly Prado, who writes for the Portland Mercury, Bitch Media and Travel Portland, among others, called the Denver-organized festival "racist." She writes in mitú, a Latino-focused news site:
The Portland Taco Festival ads plastered with hipsters posing behind hard shell taco cutouts and white boys donning Lucha Libre masks are just another example of the Pacific Northwest’s tone-deaf, casual racism.
After learning that the event organizers are people of color from Denver, Prado wrote a Medium post:
Perpetuating stereotypes isn’t okay, even if someone is Brown. Identifying as a Mexican American or as a person of color doesn’t render someone incapable of sustaining oppressive ideas
Festival organizers addressed these claims in their statement as well, stating:
Regarding comments about the festival’s theme, cultural appropriation and race: we take these comments very seriously, particularly in the current political climate. Taco Fest is founded and run by my self of Mexican descent, my partner an African American, and a very diverse mixed-race team. This is something dear to me as it is my culture that is in question. Just as all other mexican-Americans I grew up enjoying this great food and culture with my family and really love the fact that it is shared by so many. TacoFest is our collective dream that we’ve made into a reality. While it’s absolutely a work in progress, the purpose is to have fun and enjoy a diversity of people, food and activities. Much like Cinco De Mayo, St. Patricks day and all the other culturally centered celebrations we feel there is nothing wrong with celebrating something as universally loved as the TACO together with all ethnicities as a way to bring people together.
If you didn't get your taco fix this weekend—which, chances are, you didn't, here's where to get the best tacos in East Portland and Gresham. Here's where to get the best barbacoa. Here's where to get the best birria.
If your daily allowance of schadenfreude has not yet been met, feel free to indulge yourself with even more Taco Fest venom here.
