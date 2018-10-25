My Summer as a Goth chronicles the attempts of 16-year-old Joey Javitts (an impressive Natalie Shershow) to cope following the sudden death of her father. To make matters worse, she's marooned with her quirky grandparents in Portland while her author mother is on a book tour. In mourning and looking for meaning in her suddenly very dark life, she falls hard and fast for the beguiling, brooding goth next door, Victor. Joey then experiences a summer filled with cemetery makeout sessions and tons of white makeup, becoming a full-fledged goth faster than you can say, "Bela Lugosi's dead," (well, she's kind of a poser, as more than one of the film's true goths point out).