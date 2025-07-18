City Greenlights Grant Bowl Lighting Project

A yearslong saga to bring lights to the Grant Bowl is finally drawing to a close.

A Thursday ruling by city auditor hearings officer Marisha Childs has seconded a city staff report that recommended in June approving lighting installation with conditions to limit noise and trash, top concerns for neighbors who live around the bowl.

Grant High School is the only 6A school in the state without lights on its athletic field. During winter months, this has meant the high school’s athletes must play games in daylight or commute long distances to practices, missing class time. But the process to install lights at the bowl has been tumultuous. Logistical problems, from its co-ownership by Portland Public Schools and Portland Parks & Recreation to out-of-pocket expenses like traffic studies, have led to complications at every turn.

“As a current Grant High School soccer player, it is awesome to finally have a chance to play at home as we have only been able to play at home the last year and only had two games,” says student Ronan Cole. “I’m excited for what this can bring to the Grant community and excited to play in front of our fans and watch future generations play in front of our community.”

Virginia La Forte, a co-founder of the Grant Bowl Community Coalition, which has long advocated for lights and seats at the bowl, says to say the group is “ecstatic would be an understatement.” She says the group is hoping to install the lights later in the fall.

“This is a historic moment for our students—after more than 100 years, Grant High School will finally be able to host evening games,” says La Forte, who is also a new member of the Portland School Board. “This isn’t just about lights—it is about the opportunity to welcome every PPS student to Grant, and it extends access to the field for the entire community. It’s a celebration of connection.”

The approval of the lighting project comes with a number of conditions: PPS has been asked to direct visiting schools to park in spots that will limit traffic, assign custodians and more trash cans to maintain cleanliness, and limit voice amplification equipment. There are also provisions for tree preservation and advertising as well as instruction for PPS to arrange a meeting with the Grant Park Neighborhood Association.

Lights must be shut off at 10 pm for school sports, and 9:30 pm for events not school-related.

“It not only provides an opportunity for me and my fellow students to play under the lights of our school, but it also brings together the school, local community, supporters, family, and friends to be part of something greater,” says Brooke Wessner, a women’s soccer player at Grant. “I am deeply grateful to everyone who has dedicated their time and effort to making this possible.”