If a movie monster from the 1980s has elicited your terror or fascination, smart money says either Rick Baker or Chris Walas molded the rubber and clay responsible. Walas turned the faces of Nazis into molten jelly in Raiders of the Lost Ark and gave us Jeff Goldblum's gorgeous visage devolving into that of a human-sized insect in The Fly. Baker contributed to the groundbreaking "Thriller" music video and won an Oscar for Best Makeup in 1981, the first year it became a regular category at the Academy Awards, with the painstaking (and still really good-looking) transformation scene in An American Werewolf in London.