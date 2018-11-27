We see Georgia and Travis' story unfold through a series of memories that jump across their shared timeline rather than watching a linear progression—the pair grab hands and a "whoosh" sound effect throws them into another segment of their past. One moment they might be falling more deeply in love with each other, like when they invent a theme song for their relationship on the fly. It's a touch cringy witnessing this—you wish you could give them some privacy. Then there are scenes where fault lines are revealed—as in when Georgia tells Travis, "You're afraid of anything spiritual," once she realizes how increasingly important faith is to her.