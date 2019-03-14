The Fifth Element (1997)
In the late '90s, Bruce Willis was busy saving the world from giant rocks. In addition to his heroics in Armageddon, here he stars as a taxi driver who also has to keep the Flash Gordon-esque-named Zorg at bay in a 23rd-century metropolis that's the stuff of a sci-fi nerds' dreams. Mission, March 14-19.
House of Flying Daggers (2004)
With a title like this, you can expect a lot of airborne weaponry, which means plenty of people probably die via crazy impalement scenarios. However, director Zhang Yimou's visual imagery and carefully choreographed fight scenes don't upstage what's also a tragic love story. 5th Avenue, March 15-17.
Fargo (1996)
Famously "based on a true story," this Coen brothers Midwestern noir forever changed the way we look at a wood chipper and endeared everybody to Marge Gunderson's accent. You betcha! Academy, March 15-19.
Charlotte's Web (1973)
It's unnatural to like spiders, let alone root for one at the center of a movie. This animated classic based on E.B. White's tale managed to turn a creepy arachnid into a beloved hero who saves Wilbur's bacon. Hollywood, March 16-17.
