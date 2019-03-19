I wanted to be in the Willamette Week Funniest Five, and it bummed me out when five years into it my peers just never voted for me. I never made it to the finals of the Helium [Funniest Person] contest, and I think that's because I was offending people who were going to vote for me. Even though I'd get the right half of the room laughing really hard, it's about the commercial viability of my set, which, I admit, is not universal.