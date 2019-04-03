**** Us is a film concerned with dualities, so much so that even the title acts as one. There are a number of deeply entrenched American dichotomies under examination here: the difference between our flesh-and-blood selves and our digital ones; the sickening and ever-expanding economic divide; and the vehement us-versus-them mentality Donald Trump has fueled. Jordan Peele doesn't tell his audience precisely what's afoot here, and Us is stronger for that choice. The theme of the distressing "other" is reflected in the story of the Wilsons, a well-off family of four, and a harrowing encounter with their deeply malevolent doppelgängers. Highly animalistic in nature, these children of a lesser god called the Tethered move by lurching disjointedly about, sometimes on all fours, and communicate largely through grunts and screams. All the players shine and throw themselves into the challenges that come with playing two characters: the Wilsons and the malformed, homicidal version of the family. However, Us is undoubtedly a film carried by the women, particularly Lupita Nyong'o's transcendent acting as dueling matriarchs: Adelaide Wilson and Red, her subterranean counterpart. The sheer physicality of her performance alone is worth the price of admission. Red's guttural croak of a voice sounds if it hadn't been used in decades, and the way she moves—like a deadly ballerina manipulated from above by a devilish marionettist—will send chills down your spine. The film's most harrowing line occurs when Red is asked who the Tethered are. She scoffs before croaking out a simple response: "We're Americans." It's that opaque insidiousness that drives this movie into truly memorable territory. R. DONOVAN FARLEY. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, Cinema 21, Cinemagic, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Fox Tower, Hollywood, Laurelhurst, Living Room, Lloyd, Oak Grove, Scappoose, St. Johns Twin Cinema & Pub, Studio One, Tigard, Vancouver.